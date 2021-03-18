Sealed buildings & floors in Mumbai: K-West ward tops the list

As the number of sealed buildings and floors in the city starts to rise once again, K-West ward, which comprises Andheri, Juhu, Versova, etc. tops the list in the category. Besides this, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg in eastern suburbs top the list of containment zones (slums and chawls).

Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the number of sealed floors in residential buildings has gone up to 3,770 as of March 15, from 2,815 till March 10. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the number of sealed floors was 2,016 as of March 1.

The 3,770 sealed floors comprise of 1.68 lakh households having a population of 6.71 lakhs

The K (West) ward (Andheri West, Juhu, Versova) has 618 sealed floors, which is the highest amongst all the 24 administrative wards followed by T ward (Mulund), P north (Malad) and K East (Andheri East) that have 414, 408 and 403 sealed floors in residential buildings.

The F (North) ward (Matunga, Sion, Antop Hill) has zero buildings with sealed floors, while G south ward (Prabhadevi, Worli, and Lower Parel) has only one sealed floor.

Alongside this, there are 246 buildings that are completely sealed and 34 slum/ congested chawls marked as active containment zones in the city.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases has drastically increased in the city owing to a massive spike since the second week of February, most active cases in the city are from the Western suburbs. Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, in the western suburbs, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are on the top of the list of active cases across the city.

"The number of sealed floors, buildings, and containment zones is still small as compared to the previous spike. This only points out at one thing that there are more scattered cases this time. We are not getting many cluster cases. Wherever there are clusters cases, we sealed the area, floor, or building and step up the containment measures," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).