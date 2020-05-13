Sea of woes for Worli Koliwada fishermen as BMC allows only 5 boats into waters

The Worli Koliwada Nakwa Masya Vyavsay Society Limited (fishermen's association) has demanded compensation from the government for the loss of business amid the lockdown. Nitesh Patil, secretary of this association said, "There are about 150 boats in Worli Koliwada alone.

Since the BMC is now permitting only five boats daily, who can go and who cannot? This will lead to fights amongst us as we are all equally affected. Therefore, we have demanded that all of us be permitted to venture into the sea because not all boats leave and return at same time. Moreover, we have less than a month left for business.

How are we going to survive? If they don't want us to go to sea, then every fisherman's family should be given Rs 15,000 per month as compensation until the lockdown is lifted." Another problem is that during the rainy season, when the seas are rough, fishermen must make frequent visits to check on their boats.

"If the boats are flooded with water due to rise in sea level, we remove this excess water, to prevent it from getting submerged or otherwise damaged. But, if the area remains sealed, how are we going to check on our boats this rainy season?" Patil questioned