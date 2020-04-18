Coronavirus in Mumbai: Wedding bells ring amidst lockdown in Worli

Mumbai: A big fat Indian wedding had been planned at the Worli jetty. Invitations were sent. However, the city came to a standstill and devastated their dreams.

Firm on not letting the lockdown or the difference in caste stop them, the couple went ahead to tie the knot on the decided date, April 16. Aishwarya Ghanshyam Hilti, 25, a private bank employee, was in a love affair with Sanjay Chaurasiya, 27, who is also an employee of the same bank.

Hilti belongs to Aagri community and is a Maharashtrian residing at Worli Koliwada. Chaurasiya resides at Prabhadevi. With the permission of their parents, this inter-caste marriage was arranged on April 16 at a jetty. All preparations for the wedding was nearly done.

However, the unexpected lockdown left a question mark on the possibility of it taking place. In a twist of fate, the groom had visited the bride’s home on the same day that Worli Koliwada was sealed by the administration. He, therefore, had to stay back the bride’s place.