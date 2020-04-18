Coronavirus in Mumbai: Wedding bells ring amidst lockdown in Worli

Mumbai: A big fat Indian wedding had been planned at the Worli jetty. Invitations were sent. However, the city came to a standstill and devastated their dreams.
Firm on not letting the lockdown or the difference in caste stop them, the couple went ahead to tie the knot on the decided date, April 16. Aishwarya Ghanshyam Hilti, 25, a private bank employee, was in a love affair with Sanjay Chaurasiya, 27, who is also an employee of the same bank.
Hilti belongs to Aagri community and is a Maharashtrian residing at Worli Koliwada. Chaurasiya resides at Prabhadevi. With the permission of their parents, this inter-caste marriage was arranged on April 16 at a jetty. All preparations for the wedding was nearly done.
However, the unexpected lockdown left a question mark on the possibility of it taking place. In a twist of fate, the groom had visited the bride’s home on the same day that Worli Koliwada was sealed by the administration. He, therefore, had to stay back the bride’s place.
After much discussion, both families decided to marry the couple at Hilti’s home on April 16. The couple dressed and decked with the purchases done for the wedding. Only five people were present. Apart from bride and groom, Hilti’s parents and her younger sister were present.
Parents of groom and relatives of both participated in the marriage through the Zoom app. The marriage was done in a Maharashtrian style, where rice with Kumkum were thrown on them by relatives during the video conference. Hilti’s father Ghanshyam sung Mangalashtak in Marathi, a song sung during marriage.
“Though no CoVID-19 patient was detected in our part of Koliwada, the area was sealed. Few residents, who were under quarantine, also returned two days ago. All our neighbours in the chawl participated in the marriage by staying at their home and clapped for us.
I am very happy with this unique marriage, as we saved money and kept aside customs that were unnecessary,” said Hilti. The family was initially afraid of sharing this news with the media, as they feared that the police would act against them for marrying during the lockdown.
