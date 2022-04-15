School uniform helps to reunite 10-year-old mentally-challenged child with family

The school T-Shirt helped a good Samaritan passenger from a long route train to trace the family of a 10-year-old child who boarded the train unknowingly. The t-shirt helped the passenger to connect with the school principal on the school's landline number and ensure the child's safe return to his home in Kharghar.

The promptness of Raj Aloni, Principal of Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar is also being appreciated as she worked tirelessly on the mission to trace the child’s family.

Sovit, a 10-year-old a mentally-challenged child from Peth Gaon in Kharghar was noticed by Arvind Pathak, a passenger on a Varanasi bound train on Monday evening. When Pathak talked to Sovit, he found that he was not saying much except his village name Peth Gaon.

Pathak then noticed the school's name on the child's T-Shirt and he immediately searched the school's name on Google and got the landline number. However, it was 9 pm and he was not sure if anyone would be available at the school at that time. To his surprise, the school's principal Aloni was working late at night and she herself received the call. Pathak described the child and asked to check whether the child was from her school. Pathak also shared the photo of the child with the school principal.

The school principal immediately shared the photo on the school's social media groups. However, none of them identified him. Aloni then noticed the “Bus Route 5” in the school's PT dress that the child was wearing. She then checked with the school bus driver. But even the driver could not identify the child. Since there were no bus services due to online classes during the pandemic, Aloni sensed that the driver might not be aware of the child.

The next day, Aloni had an appointment with a doctor. However, she cancelled all work and started working to trace the family of the child.

Meanwhile, former MLA Ramsheth Thakur got the news, and he immediately asked BJP workers to check Peth Gaon for his family.

In between, Aloni coordinated with the Railway officials at Bhusawal, but by then the train had left the station. She then contacted the Kharghar police station and shared a photo of the boy. Kharghar police coordinated with the Railway Police and when the train reached Khandwa, the railway police rescued the boy and intimated the counterpart.

Until then, other train passengers paid attention to the missing boy, giving him food and water. Meanwhile, the boy's parents also approached the police and lodged a complaint about his missing at Kharghar police station. According to the school, the child is mentally challenged and the school dress that he was wearing was given by a parent, where the child's mother works as a maid.

Following Kharghar police intervention, the child was taken by RPF to Khandwa station and he was sent back to Kharghar safely.

Now, everyone is praising school principal Aloni and train passenger Pathak for their prompt action to reunite the child with the family.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:41 PM IST