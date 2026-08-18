'School Theek Karke Hi Rahenge': Abhijeet Dipke After 'Drunk' Hingoli School Principal Suspended Following Villagers' Protest |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday visited the government school in Limbala Makta, Hingoli, in Maharashtra as part of the ongoing ‘Improve Schools Campaign’.

Following his visit to the village, several villagers claimed that the principal used to consume alcohol inside the school premises. Upon hearing this, Dipke called the Block Development Officer (BDO), after which a formal complaint was filed, and the principal was suspended.

CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke visited the government school in Limbala Makta, Hingoli.



Villagers reported that the principal used to consume alcohol inside the school premises.



Abhijeet immediately called the BDO, following which a formal complaint was filed and the principal was… pic.twitter.com/V15M6UXmt5 — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 18, 2026

Dipke dedicates first win

Subsequently, Dipke took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed his joy over the first milestone and dedicated his first win to Abdul and his father. He further wrote, “As Abdul said yesterday, 'Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge."

First big victory for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district.



The alcoholic principal has been suspended.



I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father. As Abdul said yesterday- “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge”#SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/UbP1XSdh83 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 18, 2026

Moreover, he also thanked the school teachers and staff members in his village for bringing in benches for school kids. “This is probably one of the biggest and happiest moments in my life. Thank you to all the staff and people from the village who made this possible,” he wrote in his post, hailing the development in the small town.

Kids in my village have got the benches in their school!!!



This is probably one of the biggest and happiest moment in my life. Thank you to all the staff and people from village who made this possible!#SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/mENNEamylh — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 18, 2026

Campaign focuses on rural schools

Meanwhile, Dipke has been on a tour to Thik Karo School in rural areas and is inspecting the conditions there. The move comes as part of the wider ‘Improve Schools Campaign’ launched by CJP, which was kicked off on August 15, on the 80th Independence Day.

Moreover, Dipke, after launching his campaign, visited his own hometown, Hingoli, in Maharashtra on Saturday. During his visit, he found that the government schools there were in very poor condition. The inspection there further revealed that broken school windows were covered with banners featuring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with inadequate bathroom facilities.

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