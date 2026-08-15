‘Broken Windows Covered With Banners’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Visits School In Maharashtra's Hingoli On Independence Day; Highlights Poor Conditions - VIDEO |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke visited his native village in Hingoli, Maharashtra, on Saturday on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day as part of the CJP’s ‘Improve Schools Campaign’.

Hingoli, Maharashtra: CJP’s ‘Improve Schools Campaign’ was launched from CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s native village. During the inspection, broken school windows covered with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s banner and poor bathroom conditions were found pic.twitter.com/LfWECVD1de — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

However, during the campaign’s launch, Dipke inspected the government school in his hometown and found its condition to be poor. The inspection revealed broken school windows covered with banners featuring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with inadequate bathroom facilities.

Dipke highlights school conditions

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said, “Today, on the occasion of India completing 80 years of independence, I came to my village and visited the school here. The condition of the school is very poor. There is no drinking water for the children, and the washrooms are in very bad condition.”

Hingoli, Maharashtra: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Today, on the occasion of India completing 80 years of independence, I came to my village and visited the school here. The condition of the school is very poor. There is no drinking water for the children, and the washrooms… pic.twitter.com/64f8aHa1C2 — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

Dipke further highlighted the lack of basic facilities at the school. “The children told us that there is no water in the washrooms either. The school windows are broken and have still not been repaired. The broken windows have been covered with banners,” he added.

Campaign targets rural schools

The visit came after the campaign was launched nationwide with a promise to improve government schools in villages. The campaign calls on parents to conduct social audits of basic facilities and urges sarpanches to take up the responsibility of improving schools in their respective villages.

The campaign aims to address what the CJP describes as the “neglect of rural educational infrastructure.”

As part of the initiative, the CJP has appealed to sarpanches across the country to improve government schools in their villages.

CJP launches Sarpanch Challenge

The organisation has described the initiative as a “Sarpanch Challenge,” under which the CJP will publicly recognise village heads who improve their schools by sharing before-and-after photographs on its social media platforms and crediting the concerned sarpanches.

According to the party, the campaign seeks to ensure that children of farmers and wage labourers studying in village schools have access to facilities comparable to those available to children in cities.

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