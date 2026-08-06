Abhijeet Dipke's CJP Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Nationwide Outreach Campaign, To Focus First On Education Reform |

Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide public outreach campaign titled 'Kya Bolti Public', saying the initiative aims to directly understand the concerns and aspirations of people across the country. The campaign, which is set to commence in September, will begin with a focus on education, which Dipke described as one of the biggest financial burdens on Indian families.

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The party appealed to the public to enrol by scanning its official QR code, emphasising that membership is completely free. It cautioned people against fraudulent requests for payment, stating that the organisation is not charging any membership fee.

It also unveiled its National Working Committee. Abhijeet Deepke has been named Founder, while Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das will serve as Conveners. The committee also includes office-bearers overseeing organisational affairs, media, legal, policy, digital operations and finance.

Saurabh Das said the CJP is currently operating as a public pressure group with no immediate plans to register as a political party or contest elections. Instead, he said, the organisation's focus is on highlighting public concerns and working towards their resolution.

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Addressing the media, Dipke alleged that education has become increasingly unaffordable, with parents facing exorbitant school, college and coaching fees. He claimed that annual school fees for Class 1 students now range between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, excluding donations, making quality education inaccessible for many middle- and lower-income families.

Rising Education Costs Pushing Parents Into Debt: Dipke

Questioning how ordinary families manage such expenses, Dipke said rising education costs are pushing parents into debt. "College fees and coaching fees are also becoming too high, bringing families into the burden of loans. We want to free families from this. Parents should not feel burdened if they want to provide higher education to their children," he said.

Citing Dr B R Ambedkar, Dipke said education is a fundamental right and alleged that it has increasingly become a commercial enterprise over the past few years. He said education reform would be the first major issue taken up under the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign.

The announcement comes a day after CJP's core team held a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to discuss the party's future roadmap following its month-long agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to reports, party volunteers were asked to spend time with their families after the protest and return with suggestions after interacting with students and local residents. Meanwhile, Dipke also met students, local residents and visitors from neighbouring districts at his residence and celebrated Friendship Day with children.

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