School boy dies in Bhiwandi mishap

Thane: A 12-year-old school student died after a Bolero jeep knocked him down on Parol Road in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The driver fled after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Keshari Gupta (12) who was a resident of Mithpada area in Bhiwandi. He was a class 7 student of Hindi Prathamik Vidyalay in Nadi Naka and lived with his parents.

The incident took place at Arjun Nagar area in Mithpada Road of Shelar village when Ankit was walking towards home after school, said police.

A Bolero jeep dashed him from the front and his head got crushed under the rear wheel of the vehicle. He suffered severe head and face injuries, said police.

The driver fled from the spot and locals and passerby rushed to the spot. The boy's family was alerted about the incident and later the local police station was informed.

He was taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

Bhiwandi Taluka police booked a case against the unidentified driver under section 304(A) 279 of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police have seized the vehicle from the spot and are trying to get the name of the driver whose negligence led the boy's death.