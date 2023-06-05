SC grants former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma interim bail for 3 weeks

Pradeep Sharma | PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to former encounter specialist and Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma to be able to meet his ailing wife for three weeks. Sharma was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Thane-based trader Mansukh Hiran--the owner of explosive laden SUV found near Antilia--SoBo residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The top court had asked Sharma to file fresh application seeking interim bail on May 29. The vacation bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Prashant Kumar took note of the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that Sharma sought interim bail without filing an interlocutory application (application in appeal already instituted).

Interim Bail Plea on Humanitarian Grounds

The counsel representing Sharma, the petitioner, appealed for interim bail on humanitarian grounds. The counsel stated that Sharma's wife had encountered severe complications following surgery, and her condition was progressively deteriorating. Seeking temporary release, Sharma wished to take care of his wife during this critical period.

Opposition and Hospital Visits

However, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) strongly opposed the plea, asserting that Sharma's wife had been meeting him regularly at the hospital. The ASG implied that there was adequate support and medical attention available to her. Despite the opposition, the court scheduled the next hearing for June 5, allowing further deliberation on the matter.

Challenging the High Court's Decision

On May 18, the Supreme Court had issued a notice regarding Sharma's plea, which challenged a previous order from the Bombay High Court denying him bail. The High Court had expressed dissatisfaction with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its handling of the case. It specifically noted that the NIA's investigation had failed to address the involvement of co-conspirators connected to the dismissed policeman, Sachin Waze, who had planted gelatin sticks in an SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Background of the Case

The incident took place on February 25, 2021, when an explosives-laden SUV was discovered near Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, in south Mumbai. The SUV was traced back to businessman Hiran, who was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5, 2022. The investigation into the case raised concerns about the thoroughness of the NIA's probe and the involvement of other individuals in the crime.