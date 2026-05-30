SBI Employee, Teenage Daughter Killed As Car Hits Stationary Truck On Mumbai–Goa Highway |

Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old State Bank of India (SBI) employee and her teenage daughter were killed after the family's car crashed into a stationary container truck on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway near Hotel Balaji in Poladpur on Saturday afternoon. The woman's husband, an employee of the Konkan Agricultural University in Dapoli, and their five-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Suvarna Markad (45), a senior associate with Dapoli branch SBI bank and her daughter Anushree Markad (16). Anil Raosaheb Markad (44), Assistant Comptroller with Dr Balasahen Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth and his son Chinmay (5) were critically injured in the accident. Anil was shifted to a Mumbai hospital for advanced treatment, while Chinmay was admitted to a hospital in Mahad.

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According to police, the family was travelling towards Dapoli in their Hyundai Creta (MH-08-AN-2439) when the vehicle rammed into a stationary container truck (MH-04-LY-1638) parked along the roadside near Hotel Balaji at around 3 pm. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled.

“The family was travelling towards Dapoli when their car crashed into a stationary container parked along the roadside near Hotel Balaji in Poladpur. Two occupants died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated,” said Assistant Police Inspector Anand Rawade of Poladpur Police Station.

Police personnel, along with members of the Narveer Rescue Team and Kalbhairavnath Rescue Team, rushed to the scene after receiving information about the accident. A JCB machine was used to pull apart the wreckage and rescue the trapped occupants, who were then taken to Poladpur Rural Hospital for emergency treatment.

Raigad Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Kale also visited the hospital after being informed of the incident. Further investigation is being carried out by API Rawade and police personnel from Poladpur Police Station.

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