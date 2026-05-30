Mumbai: After 5-Year Delay, Kurla–BKC Skywalk Nears Completion, Set To Open In June |

Mumbai: After a delay of nearly five years the skywalk over the congested Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Kurla West is in the final stages of completion and is expected to open for public use in the first week of June. The long-awaited facility is set to provide much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters travelling between Kurla and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on one of Mumbai’s busiest and most congested corridors.

The skywalk connecting Taximen Colony and Shrikrishna Chowk along Sitaram Bhairu Marg in Kurla (West) was approved in August 2021 with a completion timeline of 18 months. However, repeated delays pushed the deadline from April 2023 to April 2024 and later to March 2026. After years of setbacks, the project has finally entered its final stage and is expected to be opened to the public soon, according to civic sources.

A civic official said, “The project was delayed due to underground utility challenges, including high-tension power cables, a Mahanagar Gas pipeline, a stormwater drain, a major water main and encroachments. With these hurdles now cleared, the skywalk has entered its final stage and is expected to be completed soon.” The project, estimated to cost Rs. 14.36 crore, has been designed to facilitate safer and faster pedestrian movement between BKC and Kurla railway station.

Anil Galgali, an activist from Kurla said, "Once opened, the skywalk will provide a safe and convenient passage for thousands of daily pedestrians, particularly during the monsoon when waterlogging frequently disrupts movement in the area. The facility will allow commuters to avoid traffic hazards and flooded roads, while also helping ease congestion by reducing pedestrian movement on the busy carriageway."

He also urged authorities to expedite the remaining works, including the installation and commissioning of escalators at both ends, so that the facility can be opened for public use at the earliest.

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