Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old IMU Cadet Dies After Hostel Fall; Students Allege Delay In Emergency Response |

Navi Mumbai: The death of a 19-year-old cadet at the T.S. Chanakya campus of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) in Nerul has triggered serious allegations of administrative negligence and inadequate emergency response by the students, even as the university has appealed against speculation and said it is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

Somnath Singh Shivam, a first-year B.Sc. Nautical Science student from Bihar, allegedly fell from the third floor of a hostel building on the campus in the early hours of Thursday. He was later taken to D.Y. Patil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident has led to widespread anger among students, who alleged that the injured cadet remained unattended for nearly one-and-a-half hours despite the presence of security personnel on campus. According to students, Shivam was discovered at around 6.30 a.m. by another cadet, who found him lying in a pool of blood. "He fell at around 5am. Why did the guards not know anything about it. Why there are no safety grills in the rooms. Even after he was found, there was no vehicle to carry him and he was carried in Director's car which was driven by a guard," said one of the students from the college.

Students claimed that although the injured cadet was still breathing when found, valuable time was lost due to procedural delays at the campus gate. They further alleged that the institute did not have an ambulance and that the director's vehicle had to be arranged to transport him to hospital. Students also accused campus officials of showing insensitivity during the emergency and alleged that adequate support was not provided after the cadet's death.

Questions have also been raised over the lack of emergency medical infrastructure on campus and the absence of safety grills in hostel corridors. Students demanded an independent inquiry into the incident and the institute's emergency response mechanisms.

When contacted regarding the allegations, the university administration declined to comment on specific claims, citing the ongoing investigation.

"The matter is presently under investigation by the police authorities," Deputy Registrar (Administration), IMU Navi Mumbai Campus, stated in a written response.

In an official press release issued on May 29, IMU expressed "profound sorrow and deep regret" over the cadet's demise and said it was extending full cooperation to investigating authorities.

"The University administration is extending its full cooperation to the investigating authorities, and all relevant facts are being placed before the competent agencies to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry," the statement said.

The university also expressed concern over what it termed the circulation of "unverified claims and sensational content" on social media regarding the incident.

"Such actions are not only irresponsible but also cause additional distress to the bereaved family, fellow cadets and the entire IMU community," the statement noted, urging media organisations and members of the public to refrain from spreading rumours and unsubstantiated allegations.

The university further stated that counselling and support services had been made available to students and staff affected by the tragedy and reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability and student welfare.

Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating all aspects of the case, including whether the fall was accidental or otherwise. The exact circumstances leading to the incident will become clear only after the investigation is completed, senior police inspector Devendra Pol from NRI Coastal police station said.

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