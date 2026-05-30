Mumbai University UG 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Admission Process, Key Dates Inside | X

The second merit list for undergraduate programs at Mumbai University for 2026 has been released. At 7:00 PM, the link goes live. The university published its initial merit list on May 26 earlier this week. Mumbai University's second admission list is available to students who did not make the initial merit list.

The names, application number, and cutoff of the chosen students will be shown on the merit list. Selected students must show up at the designated college to have their documents verified and pay their fees.

This year's initial merit list saw more competition for courses including BCom, BMS, BAF, BSC IT, and BAMMC.

Important Dates

• MU UG Second Merit List Release: May 30, 2026, at 7:00 PM

• Document Verification & Fee Payment: June 1 to June 3, 2026

• MU UG Third Merit List Release: June 4, 2026

Steps to check the merit list

Step 1: Go to the college's official website that you chose when registering.

Step 2: Find the link to the Merit List 2026.

Step 3: Select the PDF URL.

Step 4: Look up your name or application number in the MU Merit List PDF that you downloaded.