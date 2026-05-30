SC Extends TET Deadline For In-Service Teachers To August 2028, Directs Regular Conduct Of Exams | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court has provided additional time for in-service elementary school teachers to obtain the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification, extending the deadline by one year in the interest of maintaining uninterrupted education for students.

Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, in the 65 review petitions filed by several state governments including Maharashtra, teachers associations and individual teachers in the Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust case, ruled that eligible teachers will now be required to clear the TET by August 31, 2028, instead of the previously prescribed deadline of August 31, 2027. The decision effectively increases the compliance period from two years to three years.

The bench noted that ensuring continuity in elementary education remains a priority and acknowledged the practical difficulties associated with conducting TET examinations for a large number of candidates within a limited timeframe. Taking these circumstances into consideration, the court decided to grant a limited extension to teachers who are yet to meet the qualification requirement.

At the same time, the court stressed that state governments and relevant authorities must ensure that TET examinations are conducted at regular intervals. It suggested that the examination be held twice annually, with a gap of around six months between successive tests, to provide teachers with sufficient opportunities to qualify.

The judgment underlines the responsibility of states and examining bodies to facilitate compliance with the statutory requirement while ensuring that classrooms do not face disruptions due to shortages of qualified teachers. The additional time, the court observed, is intended to strike a balance between educational needs and adherence to prescribed standards for teacher eligibility.

The Supreme Court also clarified that the extension should not be viewed as an open-ended relaxation. It stated that the revised deadline represents a final opportunity for eligible teachers to obtain the qualification and meet the legal requirements.

The ruling is expected to offer relief to thousands of in-service teachers across the country while reinforcing the importance of maintaining professional standards in elementary education. Authorities are now expected to take steps to conduct examinations in a timely and regular manner to ensure smooth implementation of the court's directions.