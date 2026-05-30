CUET UG 2026: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam For Candidates Affected By Technical Glitch In Shift 1

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CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct a fresh examination for candidates who were unable to complete their CUET UG 2026 test due to a technical glitch that disrupted the examination process at some centres on Friday.

We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates.



Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

In a post on X, the agency acknowledged the difficulties faced by affected students and assured them that they would be given another opportunity to appear for the examination.

"We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates," NTA said.

Delhi: In Sarita Vihar, the CUET exam was delayed due to a server issue. The exam scheduled for 9:00 AM started at 11:20 AM, causing concern among parents who gathered outside the centre. The second shift, originally set for 2:30 PM, has been rescheduled to 4:00 PM.



Parents of… pic.twitter.com/HnQjeMDtNg — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

According to the agency, candidates who completed biometric registration and were present at their examination centres during Shift 1 on May 30, but could not finish their examination because of the technical issue, will be eligible for the re-examination. Detailed instructions regarding the fresh test are expected to be released shortly on the official CUET website.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On technical issues in the CUET exam, a student says, "We came to give the exam at 9 o’clock. The gate opened at 7 o’clock, and the gate closed at 8:30. The exam was supposed to start at 9:00, but it got delayed and started around 11:00 or 11:30..." pic.twitter.com/9bCpmjrfrx — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

A statement by K Krithivasan, CEO & MD TCS @NTA_Exams pic.twitter.com/cebDJw7E3y — TCS iON (@TCS_iON) May 30, 2026

Technical issue reported by TCS

Earlier in the day, NTA had informed candidates that its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a technical glitch that delayed the commencement of the examination at certain centres.

In an official notice issued around 12:20 pm, the agency stated that the issue had been resolved and that steps were being taken to ensure that no candidate suffered any loss of examination time.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On technical issues in the CUET exam, a student says, "There was no major issue. The timing was just slightly delayed. Inside, they were saying there was a technical issue due to which the paper got delayed a bit..." pic.twitter.com/mLw5TiQOqE — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

The disruption led to changes in the schedule of the afternoon session. NTA revised the reporting time to 2:30 pm and pushed the examination start time from 3 pm to 4 pm.

The agency also clarified that candidates appearing in the morning shift would be provided the full duration of the examination and would be allowed to leave the centre only after completing the allotted time.

#CUETUG2026 — Important Notice



M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

NTA assures fair opportunity to candidates

The decision to hold a re-examination comes amid concerns raised by students and parents over the disruption and its potential impact on performance.

By offering another chance to affected candidates, the agency has sought to ensure that students who were unable to complete their papers due to circumstances beyond their control are not placed at a disadvantage.

NTA said further details regarding the re-examination process, including the schedule and other instructions, will be made available soon on the official portal, cuet.nta.ac.in.