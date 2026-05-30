BMC Gives Public Toilet Operators Three Months To Upgrade Facilities Or Face Action | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has issued a three-month ultimatum to operators of ‘pay-and-use’ public toilets to upgrade and improve the quality of facilities. Civic officials have warned that agencies failing to meet the prescribed standards within the stipulated timeframe will face strict action, including possible penalties and termination of contracts.

A review meeting of agencies operating ‘pay-and-use’ public toilets across North Mumbai, from Jogeshwari to Dahisar, was held on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar and attended by Deputy Municipal Commissioners Kiran Dighavkar and Manish Valanju, Assistant Commissioners Aarti Golekar and Praful Tambe, along with civic officials and representatives of toilet-operating agencies.

Khankar said, “Several public toilets have been found lacking in basic amenities, cleanliness and maintenance, and require immediate improvements.” During the meeting, operators were directed to complete necessary upgrades within the next three months, including replacing damaged commodes and fixtures, repairing broken doors and windows, fixing damaged tiles and cladding, carrying out painting and beautification works, and improving overall cleanliness and maintenance standards.

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Operators have also been directed to introduce citizen feedback systems at all public toilets, maintain hourly cleaning logs, conduct deep-cleaning drives at least once a week and install the IoT-based ‘Gandhvedh’ odour-monitoring system to control foul smells. Assistant Commissioners were instructed to issue notices to all operators and regularly monitor the progress of improvement works. Officials also warned that agencies failing to meet the required standards within three months could face suspension or termination of their contracts, with alternative operators being appointed in their place.

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