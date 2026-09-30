'Save Democracy': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Citizens To Join Oct 2 Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar At Shivaji Park | VIDEO

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke | File photo

Mumbai: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday stated that the protest planned for October 2 at Dadar’s Shivaji Park will be held at Gate No. 6. The protest is being held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and over the CJP's demands concerning the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Dipke appealed to people to participate in large numbers. “It is Gandhi Jayanti, and on that day, we have to take a pledge to save democracy,” he added.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Our protest is going to be held at Shivaji Park, at Gate No. 6, where protests have previously been held in support of the CJP. I appeal to everyone to participate in the protest in large numbers. It is… pic.twitter.com/KT7ZI11M1u — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2026

Taking to its X account, the outfit posted, “This Gandhi Jayanti, let’s head to Mumbai to Save Democracy!” along with a picture of Mahatma Gandhi.

This Gandhi Jayanti, let’s head to Mumbai to Save Democracy! pic.twitter.com/hNfj0nj7Bo — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 30, 2026

In another post, it wrote, “Ask for roads, you get slapped by a Minister. Go to court, you get called a ‘Cockroach’. Come out on streets, you get lathicharged. But there was an option to vote against the regime. Now even that’s being taken away! Resist this, Save Democracy!”

Ask for roads, you get slapped by a Minister.

Go to court, you get called a “Cockroach”

Come out on streets, you get lathicharged.



But there was always one option left - to vote against the regime.



Now even that’s being taken away!

Resist this, Save Democracy! https://t.co/6Xv4b3zQAG — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 30, 2026

Police deny permission for protest

Despite the Mumbai Police denying permission, the CJP is calling for the protest. Reacting to the decision, Dipke said the denial of permission was unacceptable and alleged that it amounted to an attempt to suppress citizens' voices. He said the CJP would proceed with the “Jail Bharo Andolan” on Gandhi Jayanti if permission for the protest was not granted.

The police denied permission after the organisers failed to submit the required BMC permission for using the ground. Concerns were also raised over noise pollution and traffic congestion, with authorities pointing to Shivaji Park as silence-zone status and the presence of hospitals in the surrounding area.

Residents object to planned protest

According to reports, residents of Shivaji Park have also strongly objected to the planned protest at the site, raising concerns over its impact on their children and the inconvenience it could cause to residents. They also expressed concern that ambulances could face difficulty entering the area in case of an emergency.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/mumbais-shivaji-park-residents-push-back-against-alleged-cjp-protest-on-october-2-say-this-is-a-ground-for-children-video-mumbai-news

Despite these concerns, the outfit plans to go ahead with the protest at Shivaji Park, demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission, furtrher seeking action concerning the SIR exercise.

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