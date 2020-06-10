Satish Lokhande is new CEO of Slum Rehabilitation Authority

Mumbai: In a minor reshuffle, Maharashtra Government on Tuesday transferred Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO Deepak Kapoor and he was appointed as the vice chairman and managing director of Maharashtra Airports Development Company. Kapoor has been replaced by Satish Lokhande. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was reportedly not happy with Kapoor’s style of functioning and had pressed for his transfer. Lokhande is Chief Officer of Mumbai Building Repairs & Reconstruction. Nand Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary in the department of water and soil conservation while Atul Patne is new Commissioner Fisheries.

Former Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Pallavi Darade, who is from the Indian Revenue Service, has been appointed as Project Director, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society. Darade was on compulsory waiting after she was removed as FDA Commissioner.