Satara: Forest department busted wildlife crime racket

Mumbai; The state forest department has busted a poaching and wildlife crime racket with alleged international links. The poachers, who had been operating for around six to seven years in Satara district, are suspected to have been involved in the illegal sale of bush meat and wildlife contraband.

Last week, a forest team arrested 12 members of the gang in Satara and seized equipment worth around Rs 5 lakh. This included weapons and nets used to trap wild animals.

An official said, the gang, which consisted of villagers from Satara district, would fence off fields using these nets. The gang also used trained dogs to track and hunt animals. The animals trapped in these nets would be killed using sticks and spears.

“We are checking if these poachers were involved in illegal trading and export of wildlife products like wild boar tusks and leopard and pangolin body parts,” said a forest department official. He added that they were trying to trace purchases and those in the supply chain, to unearth the larger racket.

Another official said, the accused, of whom two are still at large, were involved in illicit hunting for the past six to seven years. “We have unsuccessfully tried to nab them thrice before, but they gave us the slip as they had a strong network of informers. The gang would track the movement of animals and fence off the area to trap them. Meat would be consumed and also sold for prices as high as around Rs 600 per kg. We are trying to locate those who may have purchased bush meat of animals like wild boar and deer from them,” he noted.

The officials are also investigating if the racket was involved in illicit export of the body parts of animals like leopards and pangolins. These products command a premium in the international grey market, which remains unfazed by the origins of the coronavirus in the wet markets of China.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) is also involved in the investigations.