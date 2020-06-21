Kamaal R Khan's video about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide goes viral, netizens demand CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The 'Kai Po Che' actor's alleged suicide sent shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere. While the Mumbai Police is probing the alleged suicide case of the late actor and investigating various angles-- including that of professional rivalry, 'Bigg Boss' fame Kamaal R Khan has released a 9-minute long video about the same. In the video, the actor who's known for his outlandish statements on social media, has claimed that it was not a suicide but a murder.
From accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty of having a relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to alleging that she had done 'black magic' on the late actor, KRK's conspiracy theories about the actor's death has left the netizens perplexed.
Watch the viral video here:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "It doesn't seem like a suicide..there is something big which is missing...maybe internal house people are involved. How can such a positive and intelligent person commit suicide!!!I can't digest."
Another commented, "Very well explained sir. CBI must look into this matter and the culprits should be punished. #CBIEnquiryForSushant"
"It is one f the best video...mumbai police should examine this...its very important information," read a comment.
Meanwhile, a complaint was filed in a court in Bihar on Saturday, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a relationship.
Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. It has been posted for hearing on June 24.
Kumar has accused Chakraborty of “financial and mental exploitation” of Rajput. “My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud),” Kumar’s lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.
Chakraborty has been questioned by Mumbai Police. The police have recorded statements of 15 people so far, including Rhea.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)