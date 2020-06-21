Kamaal R Khan's video about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide goes viral, netizens demand CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The 'Kai Po Che' actor's alleged suicide sent shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere. While the Mumbai Police is probing the alleged suicide case of the late actor and investigating various angles-- including that of professional rivalry, 'Bigg Boss' fame Kamaal R Khan has released a 9-minute long video about the same. In the video, the actor who's known for his outlandish statements on social media, has claimed that it was not a suicide but a murder.

From accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty of having a relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to alleging that she had done 'black magic' on the late actor, KRK's conspiracy theories about the actor's death has left the netizens perplexed.

Watch the viral video here: