Satara: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore meets with accident on Pune-Pandharpur road, sustains chest injuries

Satara: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore meets with accident on Pune-Pandharpur road, sustains chest injuries

Gore is admitted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Satara: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore meets with accident on Pune-Pandharpur road
Satara: In a the early hours of Saturday morning, a shocking news has come to light, BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road in Satara district. The incident took place near Malthan on Friday night.

Gore was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards.

Speaking of Gore's health after being admitted, Dr Kapil Zirpe of Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital, Pune said that BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore is conscious but has sustained some injury on his chest. His pulse rate & BP level are normal.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

