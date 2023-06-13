 Saraswati Vaidya Murder: Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Brought Pesticide From Nursery in Borivali
HomeMumbaiSaraswati Vaidya Murder: Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Brought Pesticide From Nursery in Borivali

Saraswati Vaidya Murder: Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Brought Pesticide From Nursery in Borivali

Accused Manoj Sane was taken to the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar for medical tests on Tuesday afternoon.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
In yet another revelation in the Saraswati murder case, the accused, Manoj Sane, is said to have brought pesticides from a plant nursery in Borivali. While Sane maintains that his partner ended her life by consuming pesticide, the purpose behind buying the pesticide remains unclear.

Sane was taken to the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar for medical tests on Tuesday afternoon. However, the police have not disclosed the reason and nature of the tests conducted.

Last Rites Conducted as DNA Tests Confirm Identity

Following DNA tests conducted by the police, the dismembered body parts of Saraswati were handed over to her sisters, who performed her last rites. The body was recovered from a flat in Geeta Nagar, Mira Road, on June 7.

Saraswati's live-in partner, Manoj Sane, was arrested at the crime scene while attempting to flee. He is accused of dismembering and boiling the body parts in a cooker.

Investigation Ongoing, Motive Yet to be Determined

With just two days remaining for Sane's custody to end, investigating officials have not disclosed the sequence of events or the motive behind the crime, keeping the details of the case under wraps.

