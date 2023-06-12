Saraswati Vaidya Murder: Cops Search Nullah Where Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Dumped Body Parts

After the completion of DNA tests on Monday, the dismembered remains of 34-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, who was allegedly butchered and boiled in a cooker by her live-in partner Manoj Sane, have been handed over to her sisters for conducting the last rites.

The investigating team brought the accused to a nullah located on a backroad of Naya Nagar, where it is believed that he disposed of some of the victim's body parts. While the police have not disclosed their findings, CCTV footage from the building premises showed Sane leaving with a bag suspected to contain the body parts.

Discovery of Dismembered Body and Arrest of the Accused

On June 7, the police discovered the dismembered body of Vaidya in flat 704, J wing of Geeta Akashdeep Building in Phase VII of Geeta Nagar, Mira Road. Sane, the live-in partner of the victim, was apprehended at the crime scene while attempting to flee. He has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

Accused's Claims Under Scrutiny

During interrogations, the accused disclosed that he had married Vaidya at a temple in the Tungershawar area of Vasai. He also claimed to have been teaching her mathematics for the SSC examinations. While a blackboard and some medicines were recovered from the apartment, the police are verifying the veracity of the accused's statements, as he has been providing inconsistent information. Sane has been remanded to police custody until June 16.

Read Also Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Tested 'HIV+,' Claims Victim Was Like Daughter To Him