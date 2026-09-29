Santacruz East Drainage Worker Death: Contractor Arrested For Culpable Homicide Over Unauthorised BMC Work And Safety Lapses | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have registered a case of culpable homicide against a contractor and arrested him after a 47-year-old worker died and another worker was injured while carrying out work on a main drainage line at a housing society in Santacruz East on Monday.

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The accused, contractor Vilas Jadhav, a resident of Dadar East, allegedly got the drainage work carried out without permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and failed to provide the workers with necessary safety equipment, police said.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 10.30am and 11am on September 28 outside Bhavyaniketan Housing Society on TPS Road No. 8, near V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz East.

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Police said Jadhav removed the cover and protective grill of a chamber connected to the main drainage line, which falls under the jurisdiction of the BMC's H-East ward, without obtaining prior permission.

The police further alleged that Jadhav was aware that the work could pose a risk to the workers' lives but still failed to provide them with the necessary safety equipment.

During the work, Santosh Ganpat Kashte, 47, died, while Ajay Dhyanchand Thakur, 30, sustained injuries, according to the FIR.

The Vakola police registered the case under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) and 125(b) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Jadhav was arrested in connection with the case, police said. The FIR was registered at Vakola police station at 11.42am on September 28. Police Inspector Bobde is investigating the case.

Police had initially indicated that a case could also be registered against members of the housing society. However, no case has been registered against the society members so far.