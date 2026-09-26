Man Arrested In Mumbai For Issuing Death Threats To CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Friday arrested a man in Mumbai for allegedly sending a death threat to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on WhatsApp. The threatening message was sent to the Dial-112 helpline WhatsApp number operated from the Radio Headquarters in Bhadbhada.

According to reports, the message was received on Wednesday around 11.30 am on the Dial-112 WhatsApp number. The sender allegedly mentioned the Chief Minister by name and threatened to kill him, claiming that he would not survive for long. The message also contained other objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister.

The sender later edited the message twice and added further threatening remarks before finally deleting it. However, Dial-112 personnel had taken a screenshot of the message and saved it as evidence.

Following the incident, senior officials were informed and the Radio Headquarters submitted a complaint to the Bhopal Police. The complaint was forwarded to the Crime Branch, which registered a case against the sender on Thursday and launched an investigation.

Crime Branch officials conducted a technical investigation into the mobile number from which the WhatsApp message was sent. The investigation indicated that the number was being used from Mumbai. A police team reached Mumbai on Friday and arrested the accused.

The accused is being brought to Bhopal, where police will question him about the motive behind the threat, the claims made in the message and whether anyone else was involved in sending it.

Police have preserved the screenshot of the threatening message along with other technical evidence as part of the investigation.