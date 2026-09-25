Bhopal This Weekend: From University Fair And Garba Workshop To Car Rally, 7 Bhopal Events To Check Out This Weekend

Bhopal Weekend Plan (Madhya Pradesh): From university plans and creative workshops to a car rally and a live show, Bhopal has a varied lineup for the September 26–27 weekend. Students can explore higher education options at the BHIS Launchpad University Fair, while those in a festive mood can head to the Sindhi Garba Carnival Workshop. Sunday brings an early morning treasure hunt, followed by an open mic, perfumery and anime painting workshops, and Namak Kam Hai by Vidit Sharma. Here are seven events to explore across the city.

1. BHIS Launchpad University Fair

With more than 50 universities from around the world participating, the BHIS Launchpad University Fair aims to help high school students and parents explore higher education options and gain insights into universities and potential paths after school.

Date: Saturday, 26 September 2026

Time: 9:30 am–1 pm

Venue: Billabong High International School, Bhopal

Ticket price: Not published

2. Sindhi Garba Carnival Workshop

The Sindhi Garba Carnival Workshop brings a festive option to Bhopal’s Saturday evening lineup. Those planning an outing with friends or family can add it to their weekend calendar. Tickets are listed at different prices, so check the available option before booking.

Date: Saturday, 26 September 2026

Time: 5–10 pm

Venue: Ananta Retreat, Prempura, Bhopal

Ticket price: ₹149–₹1,100

3. Treasure Hunt Car Rally Season 2

For those who enjoy an early start and a group outing, Treasure Hunt Car Rally Season 2 is scheduled for Sunday morning. The rally begins at Minto Hall at 6 am, making it one of the earliest events on this weekend’s list.

Date: Sunday, 27 September 2026

Time: 6 am

Venue: Minto Hall, Bhopal

Ticket price: ₹2,000 per car

4. Ghar — An Open Mic for Words

Ghar — An Open Mic for Words offers a Sunday afternoon option for people interested in writing and spoken expression. The event is listed at Café Coffee Day in Arera Colony.

Date: Sunday, 27 September 2026

Time: 12 noon

Venue: Café Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal

Ticket price: ₹300; confirm the Bhopal ticket before booking

5. Perfumery Workshop

Create your own signature scent at this hands-on workshop in Bhopal. Participants will learn the basics of perfumery and the fragrance life cycle, understand top, middle and base notes, practise blending perfumes, and make a custom fragrance to take home.

Date: Sunday, 27 September 2026

Time: 3 pm in the Bhopal listing; confirm before booking

Venue: Bansal Plaza, Bhopal

Ticket price: ₹999 onwards

6. Anime Painting Workshop

Anime and art enthusiasts can spend Sunday afternoon at this painting workshop at Poppin’ Deli. The event runs for two hours, from 4 pm to 6 pm, and offers a creative addition to the weekend for those interested in anime-inspired painting.

Date: Sunday, 27 September 2026

Time: 4–6 pm

Venue: Poppin’ Deli, Bhopal

Ticket price: ₹800

7. Namak Kam Hai by Vidit Sharma

Namak Kam Hai by Vidit Sharma rounds off Sunday’s event lineup with a live show in Bhopal. Scheduled for 7 pm, it gives residents an evening option after a day of workshops and other activities. Tickets are listed in two price ranges.

Date: Sunday, 27 September 2026

Time: 7 pm

Venue: Bhopal Event Club, Bhopal

Ticket price: ₹499–₹699