Sanpada Wrestling Arena: Navi Mumbai's Growing Hub For Wrestling Excellence | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai, a modern city, proudly preserves its traditional wrestling heritage. The Sanpada Wrestling Complex, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, has garnered a reputation for producing state and nationally-renowned wrestlers.

Wrestling arena in Sanpada

Situated at the heart of Navi Mumbai, in Sanpada, this wrestling arena attracts aspiring male and female wrestlers from various regions, including Ghansoli, Koparkhairne, and Turbhe. These areas have a significant population hailing from districts like Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, known for their deep-rooted love for wrestling. NMMC’s commitment to fostering this passion is evident in the wrestling arena it has set up in Sanpada.

Conveniently located at the central point of Navi Mumbai and within walking distance of Sanpada railway station, the wrestling facility offers scientific wrestling training, making the path to becoming a skilled wrestler more accessible.

In May 2018, NMMC set up a dedicated wrestling complex in Sanpada, offering professional training through the Navi Mumbai Kustigir Association. Many young wrestlers have flourished and gained recognition at the national level, thanks to this facility.

NMMC’s initiative in building a wrestling facility

Wrestling, once overlooked, has experienced a resurgence in popularity, largely due to the NMMC’s initiative in building a wrestling facility. The President of the Navi Mumbai Kustigir Association, Colonel R. K. Shirgaonkar, and Secretary Krishna Raskar, an All India Wrestling Champion, along with other officials interested in wrestling, have played a pivotal role in nurturing this arena.

Currently, 35 young men and 15 young women benefit from training provided by NIS coach Mr. Sandeep Dalvi through the Navi Mumbai Kustigir Association, with sessions available from 5 am to 7 am and 6 pm to 8 pm.

The training center operates with discipline akin to Gurukul classes, often resembling a school during morning drop-offs. Parents are delighted that their children have developed a passion for exercise through this training, keeping them away from harmful addictions.

Experienced wrestlers provide guidance and nutritional advice

Notably, former adult wrestlers living in Navi Mumbai eagerly visit the center to impart their wrestling expertise to these young athletes. The association also organizes a 31-day summer residential wrestling training camp in Turukwadi, Kolhapur, where experienced wrestlers provide guidance and nutritional advice.

Thanks to this wrestling training center, Navi Mumbai's wrestling scene has flourished, offering a platform for state-level wrestling tournaments. Several promising talents have emerged, including Pranav Raskar, who won a gold medal in the under-17 110 kg category at the state level and earned a spot at the national level. Similarly, Shubham Narle and Omkar Valke secured state-level positions after winning gold medals at the regional level.

Hindvi Ghorpade, competing in the under-14 62 kg category, also earned a state-level spot with a gold medal at the regional level. Shlok Patil achieved a silver medal at the divisional level, while Sarang Narle and Vishwajit Hake secured gold medals at the divisional level. Swarit Kamble and Sumit Mane received silver medals at the divisional level.

Inspired by Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal,' which transformed society's perception of female wrestlers, 15 girls are currently receiving comprehensive wrestling training in the arena established by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Sanpada.

This incredible commitment to the sport is evident in the success stories emerging from Sanpada.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)