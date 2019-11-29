Sanjay Raut takes pot-shot at Fadnavis, congratulates him for becoming Opposition leader

Mumbai: Soon after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- whose second tenure lasted for three days -- for being elected as leader of the opposition party in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said: "Heartiest congratulations to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who claimed that there will be no opposition in Maharashtra, on being elected as the opposition party leader."

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening.San