Sanjay Raut says 'compounders better than doctors', gets stinging reply from Doctor Amol Annadate

In about a six-minute video, Dr Annadate slammed Raut's remark and said that such comments are unwarranted in such situation when people are dying like “insects” due to COVID-19. He also added that Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and we cannot run away from the situation.

In the video, one can also see, Annadate saying that we should stop calling doctors as Corona warriors now onwards.

Adding that he respects compounders as they help doctors every day, the young paediatrician also asked Raut whether a compounder did his angioplasty.

In 2019, Sanjay Raut had undergone angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain.

Annadate also said that all the doctors should now be suspended and the politicians should be deployed in COVID-19 wards. He also spoke about the serious gaps in health infrastructure of Maharashtra.

"I do not expect any apology from you, however, you should declare that you would never consult any doctor because anyway doctors understand nothing,” added Dr Amol Annadate.

