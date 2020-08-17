Sanjay Raut says 'compounders better than doctors', gets stinging reply from Doctor Amol Annadate

Followed by the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's "compounders better than doctors" remark, Aurangabad based doctor Amol Annadate's video rebutter slamming the remark has gone viral.
The YouTube video posted on August 15 by Annadate has garnered almost 150,009 views as of now.
"Doctors do not know anything....Compounders are better....I always take medicine from a compounder, never from a doctor....WHO is a useless organisation. Because of WHO, the Covid-19 pandemic happened," Raut had told a Marathi channel, ABP Maza.
In about a six-minute video, Dr Annadate slammed Raut's remark and said that such comments are unwarranted in such situation when people are dying like “insects” due to COVID-19. He also added that Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and we cannot run away from the situation.
In the video, one can also see, Annadate saying that we should stop calling doctors as Corona warriors now onwards.
Adding that he respects compounders as they help doctors every day, the young paediatrician also asked Raut whether a compounder did his angioplasty.
In 2019, Sanjay Raut had undergone angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain.
Annadate also said that all the doctors should now be suspended and the politicians should be deployed in COVID-19 wards. He also spoke about the serious gaps in health infrastructure of Maharashtra.
"I do not expect any apology from you, however, you should declare that you would never consult any doctor because anyway doctors understand nothing,” added Dr Amol Annadate.
Check out the video here:
As per his website, Dr Amol Annadate is a Pediatrician, Columnist, Orator and manages 200 Bed Anand Multispeciality Hospital and Anand Group of Institutes in Vaijapur.
He has also written Marathi books like - Kadhi Tari He Bolaylach Hawe (It's High Time We Talk).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)