Sanjay vs Sanjay: Nirupam pulls up Raut for comments on Sushant's family, says even Sena family has tales

Raut in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in 'Saamana', claimed that Sushant was 'not on good terms' with his father KK Singh. "His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said.

Sanjay Raut also alleged that a political conspiracy is being hatched against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. "The kind of politics being done in Bihar & Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," he added.

“It appears that the script of the entire Sushant episode was pre-determined. The Opposition has been linking state minister Aaditya Thackeray with the case just because he shared cordial relations with some of the Bollywood actors. More disturbing is the Opposition’s stand on the entire episode as they have stood firm in support of the Bihar Police," Sanjay Raut further said.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father KK Singh has warned to take legal action against Raut. Rubbishing Raut's claims as 'completely false', Sushant's brother Neeraj Bablu has demanded a public apology from the Shiv Sena leader.

"Sanjay Raut has to apologize for his statement in which he has said that Sushant Singh's father KK Singh had done two marriages. This news is completely false. If Sanjay Raut does not publicly apologize, Sushant Singh's family will take legal action against him," read a statement released by Neeraj Bablu.