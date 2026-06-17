‘Sanjay Raut Needs Mental Treatment,’ Says BJP’s Navnath Ban After Sena UBT MP Hurls Abuses At ‘Rebel’ MPs During Presser In Delhi

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban |

Mumbai: BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban, speaking to the media on Wednesday, alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has developed a habit of using below-the-belt language, following his remarks at a press conference held in Delhi.

Ban targets Raut over remarks

In a video shared by IANS, Navnath Ban is seen saying, “Sanjay Raut has developed a habit of using below-the-belt language, but such words should not be used in public life. His frustration is clearly visible, and he seems to need mental treatment.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP Spokesperson Navnath Ban says, "Sanjay Raut has developed a habit of using below-the-belt language, but such words should not be used in public life. His frustration is clearly visible, and he seems to need mental treatment. If he does not have the money,… pic.twitter.com/G2wTZlbN6K — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2026

After Sanjay Raut’s remarks at the press conference, where he, in frustration, hurled abuse while addressing the media, went viral on the internet, several members of the opposition called the move unacceptable.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Ban claimed that Raut needs mental treatment and even sparked a debate by offering to help fund it. He said, “His frustration is clearly visible, and he seems to need mental treatment. If he does not have the money, I am willing to raise funds for his treatment and ensure he gets proper care.”

Calls for decorum in public life

Moreover, Ban explained that any political figure speaking to the media, in front of cameras, or during a press conference should not use such abusive language.

Following Raut's remarks at the press conference, Ban said that this is not the politics of Maharashtra. “This is not the politics or culture of Maharashtra. It appears that Sanjay Raut has lost mental control, which is why he needs treatment."

Political tensions continue

Currently, Maharashtra is witnessing political turmoil as speculation over a possible split within the Shiv Sena UBT faction led by Uddhav Thackeray continues to intensify. Raut came down heavily on the alleged rebel MPs during a press conference in Delhi, accusing them of 'betrayal' and warning that those abandoning the party would have to answer before the people.

Meanwhile, these sharp remarks came amid reports that several Shiv Sena UBT MPs are allegedly in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and that there is a possibility of them joining the faction.