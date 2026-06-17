'It Is Abusive, But Not For Anyone Specific,' Says Sena UBT MP Anil Desai, Defending Raut Amid Internal Political Turmoil

Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai, on Wednesday, defended party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, saying that his remarks were not directed at anyone specific. The comments came following a press conference held by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in the national capital.

Desai defends Raut's remarks

In a video shared by ANI, MP Anil Desai said, “Whatever was said, it is abusive, but it is not for anyone specific. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics and public life, speaks, such things happen.”

Further speaking to the media, Desai clarified that Raut was not addressing any specific person during the press conference.

Row over Raut's comments

However, the backlash comes following the strong language used by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference on the turmoil the party is currently facing in Maharashtra.

As speculation over a possible split within the Shiv Sena UBT faction led by Uddhav Thackeray continues to intensify, Raut came down heavily on the alleged rebel MPs during a press conference in Delhi, accusing them of 'betrayal' and warning that those abandoning the party would have to answer before the people.

These sharp remarks came amid reports that several Shiv Sena UBT MPs are allegedly in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and that there is a possibility of them joining the faction.

Political tensions continue

Moreover, addressing the media, Raut seen aggressive while speaking to media, about those allegedly considering switching sides. Further, in an emotional outburst, Raut said Uddhav Thackeray treated party leaders like his brothers, while Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray gave them affection like a father.

“Uddhav Thackeray treated us like brothers. Balasaheb loved us like a father. These people who are leaving are dishonest. Betrayal runs in their blood,” Raut said during the press conference while targeting the alleged rebels.

However, during the entire press conference, Raut did not directly name any MP or political party.