Sanjay Raut Has Mental Issues: NCP Leader Deepak Mankar Hits Out At Shiv Sena-UBT MP For Criticising Ajit Pawar

Pune: Pune President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Deepak Mankar has issued a stern warning to Shiv Sena (UTB) MP Sanjay Raut to cease making derogatory comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP State Chief Sunil Tatkare.

Mankar accused Raut of having "mental problems" and seeking publicity by constantly criticising NCP leaders.

He stated that a majority of people are against Raut's views and that his comments are creating a disturbance in the peaceful state of Maharashtra.

Warning Given By The Pune President Of NCP

Mankar warned Raut that the NCP would give a befitting reply in their style if he continued to speak against their leaders.

He urged Raut to respect Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare, saying, "We respect you as a leader, but we will not tolerate anti-comments against our leaders."

Deepak Mankar said, "I think Sanjay Raut is having some kind of mental problem. He doesn't understand what he says. Every morning he starts and speaks wrongly against Ajit Dada and Sunil Tatkare. He thinks that by commenting against them, he can get publicity, but a majority of people are against Sanjay Raut."

"He is just trying to create disturbance in Maharashtra with his useless comments. Maharashtra is a peaceful state. I don't understand why he is creating such an environment in the state and taking the state in a different way," he said.

Adding further, Mankar said, "It is ok to make statements in politics but consistently targeting our leaders knowingly is unacceptable to us and this needs to be changed. Pune NCP will definitely give a befitting reply in NCP style soon. Therefore, he should be careful when making these types of statements."

"I want to warn him to stop talking against Ajit Pawar. We respect you but if you continue to speak against our leader, then we will give a stringent answer to it because we will not tolerate comments against our leaders, Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare," he said.

This warning comes after Raut's recent statement attacking Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in disguise before joining the Mahayuti.

Raut had criticised their actions, saying it compromised national security and were dangerous for Maharashtra and the country.