Sanjay Raut bail: Thackeray camp gets a booster dose after Raut’s release | FPJ

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, which is in the midst of rebuilding the party after the rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 39 others and formation of a government by joining hands with the BJP, has received a major boost following the release of a firebrand MP Mr Sanjay Raut.

Raut was granted bail by the Special PMLA court in the alleged Patra Chawl scam. A party insider claimed, ‘’it is a booster dose’’ especially after the high courts had recently allowed the Shiv Sena UBT to hold the customary Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park and directed the BMC to accept the resignation of Ms Rutuja Latke who recently scored victory in the Andheri East by election.

Mr Raut’s release also came at a time when the BJP has stepped up attacks against Shiv Sena UBT chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray and launched a massive outreach with the voters to achieve its Mission 2022 by winning the upcoming BMC elections by unseating the Thackeray led party.

'We are fighters, We will continue to fight': Raut

After coming out of jail, Mr Raut’s first reaction has hinted at his future line of action. ‘’We are fighters, We will continue to fight,’’ he roared amid slogan shouting from a large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the jail. His release has enthused the Shiv Sainiks who remained with the Thackeray camp despite the recent political crisis. Mr Raut is expected to meet Mr Thackeray on Thursday or Friday and thereafter he will start fresh.

For Mr Uddhav Thackeray it is a major relief as Mr Raut will once again start targeting the Shinde camp and BJP ahead of the crucial BMC elections. Mr Thackeray, who had visited Mr Raut's home after his arrest in July, had not only stood strongly with the party MP but reiterated that he did not yield to pressures and stood strong with the party.

‘’Mr Thackeray will certainly project Mr Raut as a tiger who fought and did not surrender. This will be used as one of the major planks with a tagline ‘’Marathi Manoos’’ won while central probe agencies and BJP lost. Mr Thackeray aims to consolidate the party position by successfully playing Marathi Manoos card but also Hindutva while explaining that party’s Hindutva is real while BJP's is fake as it is using it to gain power. Mr Raut’s tirade against BJP will come handy for the party to expose the latter's perverse attitude and its gameplay to finish Shiv Sena,’’ said a senior leader of the Shiv Sena UBT said.

'Raut will play a major role in the party’s functioning': Neelam Gorhe

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena UBT deputy leader Ms Neelam Gorhe asserted that Mr Raut will play a major role in the party’s functioning. ‘’In the coming period, Sanjay Raut will give due justice to the responsibilities given to him by the party,’’ she noted.

Immediately after the court’s order, Mr Raut, who was visibly relieved, declared, ‘’NOw I will fight again.’’ Mr Raut’s release is quite crucial for Mr Thackeray who is currently involved in legal battle and also to rebuild the party after the Election Commission gave new name and symbol