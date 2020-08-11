Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer; Fans pray for his speedy recovery

His fans are praying for his speedy recovery. “Prayers for you sir love you reply for England fans,” wrote one. “Good bless you baba,” wrote another.

Stage 4 lung cancer, also called metastatic lung cancer, is the most advanced stage of the disease. In this stage, the disease has spread, or metastasized from the lung in which it originated to the other lung, the pericardium (membrane around the heart and lungs), chest and/or other areas of the body. It may also be found in the lymph nodes and multiple organs, including the kidneys and the adrenal gland, but it most often spreads to the bones, liver and/or brain.

Dutt was hospitalised on August 8, after he complained of chest discomfort and his oxygen saturation levels had decreased. Soon after he was admitted, the doctor tested him for COVID-19 through both, the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, which were negative.

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday after his health condition was stable.

His fans are praying for his speedy recovery. “Prayers for you sir love you reply for England fans,” wrote one. “Good bless you baba,” wrote another.