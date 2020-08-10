Sanjay Dutt returns home after being hospitalized for two days

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness, was charged from the hospital on Monday. The actor has now returned home after being in the hospital for two days.

Dutt was doing completely fine and was showing no other symptoms, hospital authorities had said. As per the doctor's statement, his health condition was stable and he was maintaining normal oxygen saturation. However, the 'Rocky' actor was kept under observation for a day.

The 61-year-old actor was shifted from ICU to the normal ward and was expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

On August 8, the 'Kalank' actor, soon after getting admitted to the Mumbai hospital, issued a statement on Twitter assuring his legion of followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.

The 'Panipat' actor issued a statement on Twitter and wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative."

The actor said in the statement that he hopes to recover in a day or two. He added, "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two."

On the work front, the trailer of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film 'Sadak 2' will be released on Tuesday. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial, which unites the Bhatt family onscreen, will premiere on OTT on August 28. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alia Bhatt-starrer is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital release.

The film, a sequel of the 1991 hit 'Sadak', marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades, and stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.