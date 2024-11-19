Sangole, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Intense Sena Vs Sena Battle Anticipated In The Constituency

Sangole, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are coming up, and everyone is focused on the big fight. The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will compete against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Solapur City North, a key area in Sangola, is getting a lot of attention.

Sangole is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 253 and is located in Solapur District. This general category seat is currently represented by Adv. Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil from the Shiv Sena. A tight contest is expected between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde factions.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 13 candidates in fray for the Sangole assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Dipakaba Bapusaheb Salunkhe from the Shiv Sena (UBT) who is being backed by the MVA and Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. The contest seems to be tight as the sympathy factor might come into play.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Adv. Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil managed to get 99464 votes and defeated Dr. Aniket Chandrakant Deshmukh of PWPI in a very close contest. Deshmukh managed to get 98696 votes in the elections.

Sangole Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Sangole is one of the 11 assemblies in the Solapur district. These assemblies are - 244-Karmala, 245-Madha, 246-Barshi, 247-Mohol (SC), 248-Solapur City North, 249-Solapur City Central, 250- Akkalkot, 251-Solapur South, 252-Pandharpur, 253-Sangola, 254-Malshiras (SC).

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Sangole assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.