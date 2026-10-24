Samruddhi Expressway Traffic Alert: Why Mumbai-Bound Motorists Face 3 One-Hour Closures Daily From October 26 To November 6 |

Mumbai: Motorists travelling towards Mumbai on the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will face three one-hour traffic closures starting next week. The closures come as authorities undertake safety measures to prevent rocks and debris from falling onto the expressway.

The restrictions will apply to the Mumbai-bound carriageway between the Bharveer and Igatpuri interchanges, where protective netting will be installed near a tunnel entrance and along vulnerable mountain slopes.

According to a report by Mid-day, vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will be stopped daily from 10 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 5 pm from October 26 to November 6, 2026.

Authorities undertake safety work near tunnels

The temporary traffic blocks will allow workers to carry out the installation of safety nets safely without exposing passing vehicles to potential hazards. The move is intended to contain loose rocks and prevent them from falling onto the expressway, thereby reducing the risk to motorists travelling through the hilly section.

Motorists Advised To Plan Travel

The restrictions will specifically affect vehicles heading towards Mumbai between the Bharveer and Igatpuri interchanges.

Therefore, motorists using the affected stretch have been advised to plan their journeys around the scheduled closures and allow additional time for travel, particularly during the three designated closure periods.

Drivers are also advised to check the latest traffic advisories before beginning their journeys.

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