Maharashtra To Launch Air Ambulance Service On Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai-Pune Expressway From 2027 | AI

Maharashtra plans to launch an air ambulance service on key highways from the beginning of the New Year to ensure that critically injured accident victims receive timely medical treatment during the crucial ‘golden hour’.

Transport Minister Announces Plan

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the plan at a meeting attended by the Health Minister, Minister of State for Home and senior officials from the transport, health and police departments.

The proposed service aims to reduce delays in shifting seriously injured victims to trauma care centres, particularly on highways where traffic congestion, long distances and limited access to emergency medical facilities can prove fatal.

Three Major Highways Prioritised

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa Highway have been identified as priority routes for developing a dedicated emergency response mechanism. The plan includes ensuring air ambulance availability, establishing protocols for safely transporting patients to trauma care centres and improving coordination among emergency response agencies.

According to the proposed timeline, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared and approved by November 15. The project is expected to receive clearance from a high-level committee by the end of November, following which the tendering process will be undertaken. The government aims to launch the service early next year.

Maharashtra records around 15,000 road accidents annually, according to the information cited in the department's announcement. Ensuring prompt medical attention to victims, particularly those involved in serious highway accidents, remains a major challenge.

The government also plans to identify a network of trauma care centres, prepare a panel of service providers and arrange the necessary funding through the Road Safety Fund. A coordinated response mechanism involving the transport, health and police departments will be developed to ensure that accident victims receive assistance without unnecessary delays.

Sarnaik stressed that saving lives after an accident was as important as preventing accidents. He said the government was committed to strengthening emergency medical services through modern technology and faster response systems so that precious lives are not lost because of delays in reaching hospitals.

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