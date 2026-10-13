225 Women Benefit From Free Health Camp In Kharghar; Breast, Cervical Cancer Screenings Held | AI

Navi Mumbai: Around 225 women benefited from a special free health camp organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Kharghar on Saturday, as part of its Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026. The camp offered consultations with specialist doctors and screening for a range of health conditions, including breast and cervical cancer, diabetes, hypertension and anaemia.

Camp Organised In Kharghar

The camp was organised jointly by the civic body's Women and Child Welfare Department and Medical Health Department at the ward committee B office under Loknete Ward B in Kharghar on October 10.

The initiative aimed to address common health complaints among women while providing access to preventive screening and medical guidance. Services included examinations for joint and knee pain, swelling and tingling in the hands and feet, nerve-related problems, and neck, back and lower back pain.

Cancer And Disease Screening Offered

Women also received screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, eye and dental ailments, breast cancer and cervical cancer. The camp offered antenatal check-ups for pregnant women, vaccination services, blood tests, haemoglobin testing, and screening for tuberculosis, malaria, dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis. Tests for sickle cell disease and anaemia were also conducted.

Mayor Nitin Patil inaugurated the camp and addressed those present. Mamata Pritam Mhatre, chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, briefed attendees about the initiative. Other elected representatives present included ward committee B chairperson Madhu Patil, corporator Usha Ajit Adsul and corporator Sameer Kadam.

Medical Officers Participate In Camp

The camp was conducted under the guidance of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, tuberculosis officer Dr Usha Rathod, medical officers Dr Suresh Pandit and Dr Bhaktiraj Bhoite, and other civic officials and staff were present. Medical officers and employees from the area's urban primary health centres also participated.

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According to the civic body, special health camps for women have been organised across all four ward committees over the past four days under the campaign and have received a strong response. The inclusion of screening for breast and cervical cancer, along with consultations for common day-to-day health complaints, was particularly appreciated by beneficiaries, the corporation said.

The initiative forms part of the civic body's efforts to improve access to preventive healthcare and encourage women to seek timely medical attention for health concerns.

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