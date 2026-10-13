150 Children Learn Healthy Habits Through Sesame Street Characters At Abbott's Interactive Programme |

Mumbai: Nearly 150 children from underserved communities participated in an interactive learning programme on healthy habits organised by Abbott in partnership with Sesame Workshop India in Mumbai last week.

Focus On Nutrition And Well-Being

The initiative focused on promoting balanced nutrition, physical activity, adequate sleep and overall well-being among young children through storytelling, games, role-play and interactive activities.

A key attraction was a Muppet Show featuring popular Sesame Street characters Elmo, Grover and Cookie Monster. Through stories, music and audience participation, children were encouraged to understand the importance of eating nutritious food, staying physically active and maintaining healthy sleep routines.

Children Part Of STEM Programme

The participating children are part of Abbott’s STEM Learning and Healthy Living Programme, implemented in collaboration with the SMILE Foundation.

The event is part of the Healthy Habits Programme launched in India this year by Sesame Workshop India with support from Abbott. The initiative aims to encourage preventive health practices from an early age and help families incorporate healthier choices into their daily routines.

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Dr Jayanti Prakash, Director, Education, Content and Curriculum, Sesame Workshop India, said children learn best through joyful experiences and meaningful interactions. She emphasised that simple, consistent practices around healthy eating, active play and adequate sleep can help build a foundation for lifelong well-being.

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India, said developing healthy habits early in life could support long-term health. She added that the partnership aims to make healthy choices more accessible and engaging for children, families and communities.

As part of the initiative, Sesame Workshop India is also providing free educational resources for parents and caregivers to encourage healthy habits at home.

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