Palghar To Observe Global Handwashing Day On October 15 With Hygiene Awareness Drives Across District

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Palghar, Maharashtra: A series of awareness activities will be organised across Palghar district on October 15 to mark Global Handwashing Day. Gram Panchayats, Primary Health Centres, Health Sub-Centres, Schools and Anganwadis across the district will participate in initiatives aimed at promoting personal hygiene and highlighting the importance of proper handwashing.

Zilla Parishad CEO Appeals For Participation

Chief Executive Officer of Palghar Zilla Parishad, Manoj Ranade, has appealed to all concerned institutions to conduct awareness programmes and encourage citizens to adopt healthy hygiene practices in their daily lives.

Observed annually on October 15 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Global Handwashing Day seeks to promote the importance of hand hygiene in preventing illnesses and maintaining good health. The planned activities include demonstrations of the correct handwashing technique, guidance for students, community meetings, village-level awareness drives and rallies in schools.

Campaign Promotes Sustainable Waste Management

The campaign will also focus on solid waste management, segregation of waste into four categories, composting of wet waste and reducing plastic use. Citizens will be sensitised to the principles of the 3Rs - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, to encourage responsible waste disposal and environmentally sustainable practices.

The respective Block Development Officers, Block Education Officers, Taluka Health Officers and Child Development Project Officers have been directed to plan and coordinate the activities at their respective levels. They have also been instructed to submit illustrated reports of the programmes conducted to the district authorities.

The initiative aims to strengthen public participation in cleanliness drives, improve awareness of personal hygiene and promote the development of a clean and healthy society.

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