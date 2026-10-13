Nalasopara: 22-Year-Old Arrested In Rape Case, Over 150 Obscene Videos Allegedly Found On Mobile Phone | Representative Image

​Nalasopara: A 22-year-old youth, who had previously made objectionable comments regarding Hindu women participating in Garba during Navratri, is now facing further serious allegations as new developments emerge in the case.

Over 150 Videos Allegedly Discovered

​Claiming to have found over 150 obscene videos on the suspect's mobile phone, officials and complainants suspect links to foreign pornography websites, leading to allegations that the videos were sold overseas. Furthermore, a young woman lodged a formal rape complaint against the suspect at the Nalasopara Police Station on October 12.

​Following the complaint, the Nalasopara police arrested the accused. Meanwhile, Pradeep Mishra, Mumbai In-charge of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, has demanded an investigation into the matter through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Incident Allegedly Began At Gym

​The incident allegedly began on October 9 at Webcorn Gym in Chhedanagar, Nalasopara West, where the suspect made offensive remarks about women attending Garba events in front of other gymgoers.

​Discovery of Videos: Upon examining his mobile phone, an initial complaint claimed 30 obscene videos and offensive materials were found. However, recent claims suggest the count exceeds 150 videos. The exact nature and count will be verified during the official police probe.

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Pradeep Mishra stated that despite waiting from 10 PM until early morning, an FIR was not initially registered. He alleged that around 3 AM, an individual named Ahmad Memon arrived at the spot and took the suspect away. Mishra further raised serious concerns that evidence stored in the mobile phone handed over to authorities was subsequently deleted, calling for a thorough probe into how data disappeared while in custody.

Serious allegations have been made indicating that the accused targeted young women, engaged in sexual assault, and allegedly shared these illicit recordings with foreign adult websites to monetize them.

​While police currently decline to give official comments on camera, a rape case was registered by a survivor on October 12, leading to the suspect's arrest. Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh leader Pradeep Mishra has urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive digital forensic analysis and investigate all individuals allegedly complicit in the operation.

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