350 Doctors Await Medical Registration For Years, Central MARD Urges MMC To Clear Backlog | AI

Mumbai: Around 350 doctors in Maharashtra are awaiting medical registration, with some applications pending for nearly three years, raising fears that their examination results could be withheld and their academic progress disrupted. The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) has urged the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to clear the backlog on priority and establish a time-bound registration mechanism to prevent such delays from affecting doctors’ careers.

Central MARD Delegation Meets MMC President

A delegation led by Central MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde met MMC president Dr Sanjay Kadam and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent disposal of pending applications and expedited manual or in-person verification of documents. The organisation has particularly highlighted the difficulties faced by foreign medical graduates (FMGs).

MARD has called for fixed timelines for processing different categories of registration applications and written communication to applicants explaining delays or deficiencies in their documents. It has also sought greater transparency in the process so that eligible doctors are not left waiting for months or years without clarity on their application status.

The organisation said the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s intervention had led to a relaxation of the mandatory MMC registration requirement for appearing in examinations this year, providing temporary relief to resident doctors. However, it warned that the one-time measure does not address the underlying problem. Without a permanent solution, doctors could face similar hurdles next year, potentially affecting their examination results, course completion and further training.

The memorandum also calls for advance coordination among the MMC, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and medical colleges to identify pending registration cases before examination forms are submitted and results are declared.

Additionally, MARD has urged the MMC to issue interim acknowledgements or provisional certificates to applicants whose documents are awaiting verification. It has sought timely processing of registration renewals, duplicate certificates, name corrections, certificates of good standing and no-objection certificates (NOCs).

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