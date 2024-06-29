Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 6 Killed In Horrific Collision After Car Enters Highway From Wrong Side Near Jalna |

Maharashtra: At least six people were killed and five others were injured in a severe collision between two cars on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, late on Friday night. The accident occurred near Kadwanchi village in the Jalna district, approximately 400 km from Mumbai, around 11 pm.

Details On The Incident

The horrific crash took place when a Swift Dzire, having entered the highway from the wrong side after refuelling, collided head-on with an Ertiga travelling towards Mumbai from Nagpur, said a report by NDTV.

The impact was catastrophic, with the force of the collision causing the Ertiga to be flung into the air and land on the highway's barricade. Passengers of the car were reportedly thrown out from the vehicle, landing on the road. The Swift Dzire was left a mangled heap of metal due to the crash's severity.

Local Police Responds Immediately

Visuals from the scene depicted a grim picture, with the Ertiga car being crashed on the highway barricade and the totally damaged Swift Dzire standing still on the side of the highway. The Samruddhi Highway Police and Jalna Police responded swiftly to the accident site. A crane was deployed to remove the wrecked vehicles from the highway. The injured were immediately referred to the district hospital for treatment, according to the report.

About Samruddhi Expressway

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is a six-lane, 701-km-long access-controlled expressway. It is one of India’s longest greenfield road projects. It connects Mumbai with Nagpur, Maharashtra's third-largest city. This expressway is partially functional and is considered a major infrastructure development aimed at improving connectivity within the state.