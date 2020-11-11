Sameet Thakkar, man who 'defamed' Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray online, arrested for the third time

Sameet Thakkar, the man who posted abusive tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya on social media, was arrested third time by Mumbai Police's BKC police station. Earlier, Thakkar was re-arrested by VP Road Police soon after he was granted bail for the same charges, wherein he was apprehended by Nagpur's Sitabuldi Police on October 24.

According to police, Thakkar, a Nagpur resident, had tweeted objectionable posts about Thackerays and energy minister Nitin Raut on June 1, June 30 and July 1, where he had posted derogatory remarks about the ministers. This post was then seen by the complainant, a Mumbai-based advocate Dharam Mishra, who is also legal consultant for Shiv Sena, follwing which he had approached VP Road police station on July 13.

Accordingly, police had booked Thakkar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for obscenity (section 292), defamation (section 500) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. According to the orders of the Bombay High Court, Thakkar was asked to be present on October 5 at VP Road police station. He appeared but soon left the police station giving an excuse of using the washroom.

Another police officer from Cyber police station was present, as a case was lodged against Thakkar there as well. As an act of contempt of court by fleeing and not submitting his electronics as stated, Thakkar was directed to re-appear before both VP Road Police station and BKC Cyber police station on October 16, but failed.

He was later arrested by Sitabuldi police station, granted bail from there but rearrested by VP Road Police, only to go through the same procedure, but this time by the hands of BKC Cyber Police.