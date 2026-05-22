Samay Raina’s Friend Balraj Ghai’s Khar Hotel Accused Of Encroaching Public Footpath For Personal Parking; Pedestrians Threatened For Objecting

The Unicontinental Hotel in Mumbai's Khar | https://www.topmumbaihotels.com/en/property/unicontinental.html

Mumbai: A major controversy has erupted in Mumbai’s Khar area after locals accused the Unicontinental Hotel, linked to entrepreneur Balraj Ghai, a close friend and associate of comedian Samay Raina, of allegedly turning a public footpath near Khar railway station into a private parking zone for its guests and operations.

According to a Mid-day report, residents claimed that the footpath located barely 100 metres from Khar railway station has remained blocked for more than six months due to hotel-related parking arrangements, benches and other structures such as a flagpole, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road amid traffic. The property houses popular venues, including The Habitat and Hotel Samrat.

Flagpole Seen In Below Social Media Post:

Complaints On Same Issue Since 2018

The issue has been persistent for many years with social media users complaining about the public footpath being used for private parking. In a social media post from 2018, an X user, Kapil Samat shared pictures of the encroached footpath and wrote, "The UniContinental Hotel on 3rd road Khar West permanently keeps these blocks and reserves parking for their owners / private guests. The blocks must be confiscated and they must be heavily fined." He also tagged the Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic police seeking action.

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No Strict Action Taken Despite Multiple Complaints

According to locals and members of the Khar Citizens Collective, repeated complaints have been made to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), traffic police and local police authorities, but only occasional penal action has reportedly been taken, with the alleged encroachment continuing despite repeated objections.

The controversy has drawn attention because the hotel is operated by the Ghai family. The Unicontinental Hotel is chaired by Paramjit Singh Ghai, while his son Balraj Singh Ghai runs The Habitat, a well-known entertainment venue popular among stand-up comics and performers. Balraj Ghai has also remained in public discussion due to his close friendship with comedian Samay Raina and the major financial losses he suffered due to the 'Latent' controversy.

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Locals alleged that the hotel has effectively converted the footpath outside its entrance into an extension of its private premises. Vehicles were reportedly seen parked directly on the pedestrian pathway, while the stretch adjacent to the hotel appeared visibly narrower compared to surrounding footpaths, raising questions about possible structural encroachment beyond the original boundary.

Pedestrians were allegedly unable to comfortably use the pathway due to parked vehicles and installations placed along the stretch.

Khar Residents Approach Cops Over Issue

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX), the Khar Citizens Collective further alleged that hotel representatives intimidate pedestrians and residents whenever they demand that the public pathway be cleared. “When the public requests that the footpath be cleared, representatives of the hotel threaten and intimidate pedestrians,” the citizens’ group stated in its complaint.

Ironically, the same hotel had received widespread public sympathy last year after portions of its premises were vandalised by a political mob following a comedy controversy. Civic action against alleged unauthorised structures at the property, including demolition of property partially, had then triggered online debate, with several netizens claiming the action was politically motivated.

The Free Press Journal reportedly contacted the hotel management through its website and call seeking a response to the latest allegations, but they did not respond to the query or issue a statement in this regard at the time of publication.

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