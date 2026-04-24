Mumbai Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Encroachment At Vakola Footpath Near Silver Coin Building; BMC Responds

Mumbai: A post circulating online from Vakola in Santacruz has drawn attention to alleged encroachment and illegal street vending obstructing pedestrian access in the area.

According to a post shared by Publicseva29, complaints have been raised regarding the footpath near the Silver Coin Building gate on Vakola Pipeline Road, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055. The footpath is reportedly occupied by parked two-wheelers, temporary structures, and a coconut vendor, leading to obstruction and raising concerns over hygiene.

📢 Complaint

Encroachment and illegal street vending blocking public access at Silver Coin Building gate, Vakola Pipeline Road, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055.

Footpath occupied by bikes, temporary structures, and coconut vendor causing obstruction and hygiene issues. @mybmc



. pic.twitter.com/tA6TZhJ15Q — Publicseva29 (@publicseva29) April 24, 2026

Visuals accompanying the post show a bike, a scooter, and a coconut vendor stationed on the footpath, leaving little to no space for pedestrians. As a result, commuters are forced to step onto the main road, making it difficult to walk safely along the designated path.

The issue has sparked concerns among local residents and daily commuters who rely on the footpath for safe passage, especially in a busy locality like Vakola.

Responding to the complaint on social media, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) acknowledged the issue and assured that necessary action would be taken. “Thank you for bringing this to our notice. We have intimated MyBMC ward HE to attend this,” the civic body stated in its reply.

Bombay HC Slams Govt, BMC over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground

The Bombay High Court on Friday warned that it may order the closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground if authorities fail to show immediate and concrete improvement in managing pollution and emissions at the site.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe expressed strong dissatisfaction with the “casual” approach of the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), observing that the issue directly impacts public health and cannot be ignored.

“We will pass a detailed order… there would be no alternative but to stop this dumping site,” the court cautioned, adding that “it is high time that we value human lives.”

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by Vanashakti and a local housing society, highlighting persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents.

Referring to scientific reports, the court flagged concerns over methane emissions from the site, noting that the gas is significantly more harmful than carbon dioxide. “We don’t know the ill effects of such emissions caused due to mismanagement by the authorities,” the bench remarked, directing authorities to study available research and adopt scientific mitigation measures.

As a last opportunity, the court directed the State and civic authorities to file detailed affidavits outlining steps to curb pollution and monitor methane emissions. The matter will be heard next on Monday.

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