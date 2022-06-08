Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai crime branch officer reaches Delhi to seek information on Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan |

An officer with the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday reached New Delhi to collect relevant information about jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as part of the Mumbai Police's inquiries into the alleged threat to the actor's life.

A handwritten letter was found at the Bandstand Promenade on Sunday, which bore a single line threatening that Salman and his father Salim Khan would soon meet the same fate as recently murdered singer Siddhu Moosewala. The Bandra police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and the Crime Branch Unit IX is also conducting parallel inquiries into the case.

“We have sent an officer to meet the Delhi Special Cell and formally obtained information about Bishnoi, as he was arrested and interrogated by them. The objective is to gauge whether there is any concrete connection between the threat letter and the earlier attempt by Bishnoi on Khan's life,” a senior Crime Branch officer told the Free Press Journal.