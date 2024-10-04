Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Underwent 40 Days Of Training In Azerbaijan, Reveals Police Officer

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: After the Salman Khan firing incident, the Bishnoi gang is now on the radar of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The Kinpin of this gang, Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently in NIA custody, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is soon expected to issue a Red Corner Notice against his brother Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. A police officer also revealed that some members of the Bishnoi gang had undergone 40 days of training in Azerbaijan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, and Rohit Godara have also been found to be involved in the Salman Khan firing incident. As a result, the Mumbai Crime Branch is actively searching for both Anmol and Godara. According to sources, there is suspicion that Anmol Bishnoi is currently hiding in the USA.

Additionally, a police officer mentioned that it is highly likely that both Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara may be hiding in Pakistan.According to police sources, some members of the Bishnoi gang received training in Azerbaijan. During the 40-day training period, these members were taught how to handle weapons.

Additionally, it was observed how loyal they are to the gang and how well they can maintain secrecy during this training period, as per the information from sources.